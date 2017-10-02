Niagara Power baseball to return next year

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Niagara Power collegiate baseball team is back. The Power, which has been dormant for the past two years, are expected to take the field next summer under new operations.

In 2015, the Niagara Power baseball team stopped playing, due to issues with Sal Maglie Stadium and the inability of the city, the Niagara Falls school district and baseball operations staff to come to a consensus on the field and the future of the team.

Now, Niagara University has announced that it has purchased the team, for an undisclosed amount, and plans to field a team in the summer of 2018.

"We're in the middle of the recruiting process right now we have, as of today we have five of our approximately 30 players on the roster," said Patrick Tutka, an assistant professor of sports management at Niagara University.

The Niagara Power, will once again compete against Division 1 teams in Western New and in New York State. With the team coming back, Niagara University plans to offer classes and internships that will involve them in sports management and other related fields.

"This is a great place to come play baseball, because you have a really great minor league team just down the road, you have all these great things going on in this region," Tutka said.

