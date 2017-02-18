Niagara Falls Robbery Suspect Arrested

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. - A robbery suspect who allegedly ran from police after a traffic stop was caught hiding in an apartment and armed with a hatchet.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a Youngstown officer made a traffic stop behind 310 Lockport Street in the village Friday night. She recognized the passenger as Myquan Pringle, 23, who had an active arrest warrant for second-degree robbery in Niagara Falls.

Police say Pringle was removed from the vehicle, but took off when asked for identification. Officers say Pringle entered the rear of 310 Lockport Street.

The sheriff's office and the New York State Police responded to help, and an exterior perimeter was established. Police say Pringle was known to be armed and was considered dangerous.

The sheriff's office emergency response team was called in, and they entered the building, which contains eight apartments.

Pringle was located in a second-floor apartment. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending.

