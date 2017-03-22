Niagara Falls Residential Developers Forum

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - About two dozen representatives of local developers were pitched by Mayor Paul Dyster and his staff, asking them to invest in vacant lots, abandoned commercial buildings, and shuttered homes in the city’s South End.

The city is hoping to get some responses soon after the symposium held on Wednesday at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel.

“There's the opportunity to make acquisitions here of properties for development at lower entry level prices than I think in comparable markets in Buffalo," Dyster told WGRZ-TV.



While the properties can be had for a low price, many of them would require extensive renovations.

They are located near the city’s downtown area.



“Because of the expansion of the tourism industry in downtown Niagara Falls, there are more people who will be employed there in the future and they would become the possible tenants for rentals," Dyster reasoned.

The properties, seized for back taxes, were held by the city from being auctioned off.

Dyster says they are strategic not only for their location, but also for any architectural significance they may hold, in the hopes that historic preservation tax credits might be in the offing for a developer willing to take the leap.

“As developers in our region get more used to historic preservation tax credits they want to take advantage of those where they are available," said Dyster.

Other than subsidized housing, privately financed, new housing starts, are a rarity in the Falls.

“There's been a few in different neighborhoods in the city, but it's obviously the case that the lack of those new builds is why we have some limitations in the housing supply that's available to us today…so we're glad they are taking a look at Niagara Falls," Dyster said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV