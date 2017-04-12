Niagara Falls PD Investigate Death

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Niagara Falls Police responded Wednesday evening to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of Pine and Seventh streets, and when officers arrived they found a man in distress who died shortly after, Chief of Detectives Kelly Rizzo said.

Around 7 p.m., the police department received a 911 call from a man who said he and a friend had been robbed at gunpoint at 617 Pine Avenue, about a block from Niagara Falls City Hall.

That robbery suspect is still at-large, police said.

According to Rizzo, the man who died was not the person who made the 911 call about the robbery, and it's entirely unclear at this point whether the robbery attempt had any connection to that death.

Rizzo said an autopsy, scheduled for Thursday morning, will reveal more details about how the man died. Police are not releasing his name at this point, pending notification of family.

Interviews with the robbery victims will be included as a part of the police investigation.

Rizzo said it does not appear any shots were fired in the incident.

