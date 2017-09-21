Niagara Falls park saved after foreclosure scare

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — A long-standing Cataract City park will not be foreclosed on thanks to generous donations from the community.

Columbus Square Park on Pine Avenue in the falls has been around since 1991, but it began to fall into disrepair. The Pine Avenue Business Association came together to invest nearly $10,000 to redevelop the park, but an unpaid water bill caused the park to be put on the city's foreclosure list.

But a big donation from the Domino Family, and contributions others in the community, the park is now off the foreclosure list.

"It proves again once again over and over that Niagara has the biggest heart around. They will come forward no matter what when you need them," said Sylvia Virtuoso, secretary of the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project

