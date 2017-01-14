Falls Medical Center holds Marquee event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The Niagara Falls Medical Center held its marquee event "Shooting for the Stars" Saturday evening.
The event raised money for the Full Circle of Heart Care Project, a collaborative effort to reduce cardiac care disparities in Niagara County.
The evening featured dinner and entertainment by the Carl Filbert Trio.
2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler served as the event's emcee, which honored Komal Chandan, M.D., and James Roscetti, Esq.
Party on the Moon also gave a performance toward the end of the night.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs