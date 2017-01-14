Falls Medical Center holds Marquee event

WGRZ Photo. Maryalice Demler with Niagara University President Fr. James Maher, CM at Shooting for the Stars Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The Niagara Falls Medical Center held its marquee event "Shooting for the Stars" Saturday evening.

The event raised money for the Full Circle of Heart Care Project, a collaborative effort to reduce cardiac care disparities in Niagara County.

The evening featured dinner and entertainment by the Carl Filbert Trio.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler served as the event's emcee, which honored Komal Chandan, M.D., and James Roscetti, Esq.

Party on the Moon also gave a performance toward the end of the night.

