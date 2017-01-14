WGRZ
Falls Medical Center holds Marquee event

WGRZ 4:28 AM. EST January 15, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The Niagara Falls Medical Center held its marquee event "Shooting for the Stars" Saturday evening.

The event raised money for the Full Circle of Heart Care Project, a collaborative effort to reduce cardiac care disparities in Niagara County. 

The evening featured dinner and entertainment by the Carl Filbert Trio.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler served as the event's emcee, which honored Komal Chandan, M.D., and James Roscetti, Esq. 

Party on the Moon also gave a performance toward the end of the night. 

 

 

