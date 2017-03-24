Niagara Falls cuts ribbon on train station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Trains have been moving through the new station in Niagara Falls for a while now, but it got a proper ribbon cutting Friday.
The city held the ceremony at the $43 million dollar station that actually opened back in July after two years of construction.
But trains didn't come through until December because the city couldn't agree on a lease with Amtrak.
Mayor Paul Dyster remains optimistic that this will be a big part of the city's growth.
"We're in an enviable position on the border crossing metropolitan of North America, New York City and Toronto. What a fantastic place to be at the beginning of the 21st century," he said.
Most of the money for the station came from the state and from Washington.
