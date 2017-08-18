Niagara Falls city leaders gather to denounce hate

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls city leaders gathered Friday morning in response to the racist violence last weekend in Charlottesville.

They met in Niagara Falls State Park at the base of Old Falls Street for an event to show solidarity with the U.S. Conference of Mayors Compact, a new initiative to combat extremism and to promote the values of justice and equality. According to its website, more than 200 mayors have joined the initiative.

Part of the rally in Niagara Falls also involved Mayor Dyster calling on the city council to adopt a resolution that condemns the actions of hate in Charlottesville. The city council will make the decision at its next meeting on September 5.

"Today, we send the message that in this place known as the 'Rainbow City,' that men and women of every race, color and creed, resident or visitor to our city will be made to feel welcome and their rights protected," Dyster said, according to a news release from the mayor's office. "The City of Niagara Falls will continue to be a beacon for respect and inclusion for all.”

Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto was also at the gathering and said anyone who may feel threatened is strongly encouraged to call the department at the confidential tip call line: (716) 286-4591.

