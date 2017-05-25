Niagara Falls announces summer events

Taste of Niagara (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls announced events and activities for this summer.

Destination NiagaraUSA, Old Falls Street, USA, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Niagara Falls State Park held a joint press conference Thursday to announce the plans.

“I am so pleased that all of our downtown partners have come together to share all of the exciting events and activities that will be taking place this summer,” said John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA in a statement. “As we look forward to another extremely successful tourist season, we are thrilled that our visitors and residents will have access to such a diverse and entertaining list of things to do.”

Some of the highlights for the summer schedule include (but are not limited to):

Old Falls Street USA: Free Interactive Games onto our Middle and Park Blocks, each Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on a daily basis beginning June 23.

Old Falls Street Party Friday night concert series, beginning on June 23

Old Falls Street Free Family Fun Activities each Saturday Afternoon, beginning on June 24

Flicks on Old Falls free weekly movie series on Thursday evenings, beginning on June 29

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino - Summer Free movie Fridays begin in Seneca Square on June 30.

Saturday Afternoons, Old Falls Street is featuring its new Tunes at Noon live music series on its Park Block, featuring live music by the area’s finest soloists and acoustic performers.

Old Falls Street is also proud to partner again with Slow Roll Buffalo to bring two bicycle tour events to the City of Niagara Falls. These free “Pedal Parties” will be held on Friday, June 23 and Friday, Aug. 4

Old Falls Street FREE Memorial Day Block Party, May 27-28, from noon to 8 p.m. on our Park Block.

Old Falls Street’s FREE Independence Day Block Party, July 1-2, from noon to 8 p.m. on the Park Block.

Touch-a-Truck and Stuff-a-Bus Family Event, on Aug. 12

Dance of the Fireflies on Aug. 19.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Show presents-KISS-Freedom To Rock Tour-August 19 at 7pm

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Fireworks Show-July 2 at 9:40pm

Taste of Niagara Falls Food Festival for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-3

Niagara Falls Blues Festival, Sept. 15 through 17.

Old Falls Street’s Oktoberfest, Sept. 30

