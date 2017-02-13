Girl burned at Newfane High

NEWFANE, N.Y. - Why did a 15-year-old male dump hot spaghetti sauce on a 16-year-old girl at Newfane High School last week? It's a case school officials are internally investigating, but police are also involved.

According to a Niagara County police report obtained by 2 On Your Side, "the female stated that the male 'intentionally dumped a hot bowl of spaghetti sauce over and onto her head.'"

The girl reported extreme pain and left the lunch room and went into the principal's office and nurse's office. She was treated at Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport for burns to the scalp, forehead, right ear and face, according to police documents. She will seek assistance from a burn specialist.

The male was issued a juvenile appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before Lockport Probation on February 16.

The students' names were not released because they are minors.

