Photo: Frontier Volunteer Fire Company (Photo: Photo: Frontier Volunteer Fire Company)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. --- Frontier Firefighters and Niagara County Sheriff deputies helped save a dog trapped under slabs of concrete Saturday, according to the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company.

Officers responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the shoreline of the Niagara River near 2080 River Road.

Vigilant children who spotted the dog while walking along the shoreline directed the firefighters to where the dog was stuck and shivering.

They were able to quickly clear the debris and they rescued the dog.

The dog, Daniella, was then reunited with her family with the help of the Niagara Falls Police Department's Animal Control Unit and Sherlock Bones Lost N' Hound Dog Recovery.

