NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says there have been multiple recent reports of credit card thefts through a scamming process called "skimming."

"Skimmers" used in the process are small devices that can be installed on gas pumps, self-checkout devices, or ATM machines -- devices consumers cannot see.

When a credit card is run through the skimmer, it stores the credit card's information from the magnetic stripe. This information is then used to purchase items at other locations.

The Sheriff's Office asks that if you live in Niagara County or have been in the area, you check your credit card and bank statements to see if you have been a victim of skimming.

If fraudulent charges are discovered, you should contact your bank or credit card company immediately. You can also contact local law enforcement if you wish to file a police report.

