Niagara Co. Sheriff searching for missing teen

Provided Photo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Nathaniel Oyoyo ran away from 6395 Old Niagara Road March 31 and he was last seen in the Grote St. area of Buffalo, officials say. He is believed to have friends and family in that area.

Nathaniel, born May 27 2002, is described as African American and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 202 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Nathaniel or who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at (716)438-3393, or, during normal business hours, Investigator Tracy Steen at (716)438-3337.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV