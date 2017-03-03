WGRZ
Niagara Co. Sheriff searching for missing man

WGRZ 4:22 PM. EST March 03, 2017

SANBORN, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 49-year-old man known to have friends in the City of Buffalo area. 

Calvin L. Williams was last seen Thursday, deputies say, in the Sanborn area. 

He is black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and about 190 pounds with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Calvin's whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is 716-438-3393 at any time or Investigator Tracy Steen at 716-438-3337 during normal business hours. 

