Niagara Co. Sheriff searching for missing man

Niagara Co. Sheriff Provided Photo

SANBORN, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 49-year-old man known to have friends in the City of Buffalo area.

Calvin L. Williams was last seen Thursday, deputies say, in the Sanborn area.

He is black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and about 190 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Calvin's whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is 716-438-3393 at any time or Investigator Tracy Steen at 716-438-3337 during normal business hours.

