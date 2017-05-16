Niagara Co. passes new Wallenda stunt

Erendira Wallenda

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- There will be another Wallenda stunt coming to Niagara Falls -- this time involving daredevil Nik Wallenda's wife.

Niagara County lawmakers announced Tuesday evening they unanimously passed a last minute resolution to approve $35,000 for a stunt that would involve Nik Wallenda's wife, Erendira Wallenda, hanging by her teeth from a helicopter while flying over Niagara Falls.

Nik Wallenda's walk on a tightrope in June 2012 above the falls resulted in a major positive economic impact, said Majority Leader Randy R. Brandt, R-North Tonawanda.





"My family, taken summer of 2013 — with Nik Wallenda." (Photo: Nik Wallenda FAcebook page)

“Nik Wallenda’s 2012 walk captured a billion people around the world’s imagination, and moreover, generated an economic impact estimated at $21.5 million, with $3.3 million in direct revenues to the City of Niagara Falls. Plus, our tourism industry received a massive shot in the arm, with hotel bookings elevated for weeks after. We want to recapture that energy for our local economy.”

