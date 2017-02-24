Jared Brown photograph from 9/6/2015 incident. (Photo: Lockport Police Department)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Niagara County man who called 911 and threatened to kill then President-elect Donald Trump will be spending the next two years in prison.

Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced, 20-year-old Jared Brown will spend 24 months in prison after violating the terms and conditions of his supervised release. The violation and sentence comes after Brown, in a 911 call to the Lockport City Police Department on December 26, 2016, threatened to kill then President-elect Donald Trump.

At the time of the 911 call, Brown was already serving a three-year term of supervised release, that followed a 15-month prison sentence for previously threatening to kill former President Barack Obama.

