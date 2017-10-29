Niagara Co. lakeshore braces for high winds

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The anticipated wind now through Tuesday morning could mean more trouble for the already battered Lake Ontario shoreline.

Jonathan Schultz, fire coordinator and director of emergency services for Niagara County, said every time there’s a lakeshore flood warning these days, they’re concerned.

Just three weeks ago, a storm came through causing significant damage to the Olcott Yacht club.

Schultz said some residents are starting to fortify their properties with large rocks or walls, but now, everyone has to start thinking about the winter months and the ice that the season brings with it.

“We’re really concerned for many of the docks that are in place. We’re very concerned about the shorelines and the harbors,” Schultz said Sunday night. “Wilson, Olcott…we got some steel structures that had a lot of undermining over the season. Spent many, many months under the water. They’re just starting to get [out] from being underwater, and now we’re getting back into the winter season.”

Schultz said while the water has receded from its higher levels, it’s still about 13 inches above average.

He and other emergency coordinators from around the Lake Ontario shoreline area will be getting together in a few weeks to discuss the upcoming winter.

