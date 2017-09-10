Niagara Co. house fire under investigation

PENDLETON, N.Y.-- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating, following a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30pm, in the 7300 block of Paddock Ridge. Fire officials from the Wendelville and Shawnee Volunteer Fire Companies responded to the scene, to find a two-story home on fire. Firefighters were able to put it out quickly. No word if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

