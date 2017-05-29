Niagara Co. Fatal Motorcycle vs. Truck Crash

Photo: Larry Kensinger/Contributor Photo (Photo: Photo: Larry Kensinger/Contributor Photo)

TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. -- Niagara County Sheriff deputies say they responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Monday afternoon in the Town of Royalton.

Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour said the call came in at about 4:45 p.m.

Voutour said Royalton Center Road has a lot of hills and curves and a witness said they saw the motorcyclist traveling at a high speed.

While the motorcyclist was traveling northbound, it struck a pickup truck traveling south bound and turning left onto a driveway.

The motorcyclist died at the scene on impact. The motorcyclist's name is not being released until family members are notified, deputies say. Two occupants of the pickup truck were not injured, Voutour said, but the truck was damaged extensively.

Royalton Center Road between Dale and Chestnut was shut down while first-responders were on the scene. The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is further looking into the cause of the crash. Voutour said he believes the motorcycle's speed was the main factor, and he advises motorcyclists to remember to slow down and always wear safety equipment.

