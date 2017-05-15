Niagara Co. Deputies looking for 3 runaways

WGRZ Graphic, Provided Photos (Photo: WGRZ Graphic, Provided Photos)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- Niagara County Sheriff Deputies are asking for the public's help finding three runaways from Wyndham Lawn Lawn Home for Children on Old Niagara Road in Lockport.

The runaways are Elijah Cruz, 13, a black teen about 5'3" tall weighing about 105 pounds with brown eyes. Danielle Schlagler, 14, a white teen is also missing. Her height and weight are not known. Police say the third runaway is Erika Burr, a white teenager, 16, who is described as about 5'1" tall and 105 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information on these missing teens is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 at any time or during normal business hours at 716-438-3327.

