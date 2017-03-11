Niag. Falls Councilman Charged With DWI

Photo: NiagaraFallsUSA.org.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls Police Chief Bryan DalPorto has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Niagara Falls City Councilman Ezra Scott Jr. has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) after a property damage accident early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the accident at about 4:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Scott's vehicle left the roadway, hit a pole, then struck a vehicle parked at a residence, police say.

Police charged Scott with misdemeanor DWI and cited him for "failure to use designated lane," as well as "speeding not reasonable and prudent" due to snowy conditions at the time of the crash.

Scott was released after he was booked at the Niagara Falls Police headquarters and will appear in Niagara Falls City Court at a later date.

Niagara Falls City Council president Andrew Touma said he could not comment on the arrest because it is a "personnel matter."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV