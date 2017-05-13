NFTA Transit Police investigating stabbing

Officials respond to a stabbing at the NFTA bus station on Ellicott Street in Buffalo Saturday. WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old was taken to the Erie County Medical Center Saturday evening following a stabbing near the downtown Buffalo bus terminal, NFTA Transit Police say.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. A witness told police the victim, Jamarr Rainey, 20, from Buffalo, was stabbed on South Division and Ellicott streets, near SUNY Erie Community College (ECC). Rainey then ran into the bus terminal and told the Transit Police Officer on duty.

NFTA police say Rainey is in stable condition at ECMC and an investigation into the incident continues.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV