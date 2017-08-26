NFTA Police dog dies

Sita the K9 and her handler (Photo: NFTA Police Department) (Photo: Ly, Heather)

BUFFALO, NY - The NFTA Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 partners.

K9 Sita passed away Friday due to an illness.

She had been a member of the department since 2010.

Officer M. Baran and K9 Sita were an explosive detection team and assigned to the aviation division. The pair had many special assignments. Most recently they worked the 2016 Republican National Convention in Ohio.

