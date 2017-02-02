NFTA officer fires gun at suspect

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO,NY-- The NFTA Police are investigating an incident involving a shot fired by one of its officers.

The incident happened on Main and Coe streets just before noon Thursday.

NFTA Police Commissioner George Gast says an officer was looking into a vehicle parked illegally at a bus stop on West Utica Street near Main. The vehicle drove away from that scene and came to a stop at Main and Coe.

Police say the driver then attempted to hit an officer who arrived on scene as backup. At that point, the officer responded by firing one shot through the windshield

The driver of the car and a passenger attempted to run away. Police took the passenger into custody, but had to chase the driver down to get him.

The officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative leave.

Investigators say no one was seriously hurt, but they are continuing to look into what happened.

