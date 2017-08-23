NF Water Board can't discharge until probe is over

A photo taken by Rainbow Air shows the black water in the Niagara River.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Department of Environmental Conservation has informed the Niagara Falls Water Board that it must cease any discharges sediment basin until an investigation is complete, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday in a statement.

Back on July 30, complaints surfaced of discolored water and odors in the Lower Niagara River. The water board said in a statement that the discharge was due to routine maintenance of one of its wastewater sedimentation basins. The DEC is also investigating a second discharge incident that happened on Aug. 15.

Below is Cuomo's full statement:

"Earlier this month, I directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to launch a comprehensive investigation into the discharge of black wastewater into the Lower Niagara River which occurred on July 29th. At my direction, DEC has informed the Niagara Falls Water Board that they must cease any discharges from the sediment basin until the investigation is complete. In addition, DEC is instructing the Water Board to evaluate permanent solutions such as requiring automatic shutoff valves. DEC has further directed the Niagara Water Board to submit a report on the incident by September 1, and we expect this investigation to be completed in the coming weeks."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV