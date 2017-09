Niagara Street, Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal arson.

The fire started shortly before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night at 522 Niagara Street.

According to police, one male was found dead inside the home. His name has not been released.

No other information is available yet from authorities.

