N.F. police disagree with brutality claims

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – Police brutality has been a very emotional subject for a while now across the country, and that's why bystanders are quick to take out their cell phones so that there's evidence when they feel police need to held accountable.

Witnesses of an incident Tuesday at 2811 Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls did just that and posted it to Facebook, but Niagara Falls police say the actions of the officers are not out of line.

Niagara Falls disagree with one family's allegations of police brutality in a video which shows a young man being handcuffed after he was tasered.

Police admit the man was tasered, but they say that's because he was not compliant when he encountered officers at a routine traffic stop.

“Why did I do?” the person on the ground says.

“You ran from us!” an officer responds in the video.

According to police, the suspect sped past officers already on a traffic stop and pulled over right next to stopped police vehicles.

"Went to converse with him by saying ‘Why were you driving like that? Let me see your license, etc.’ The person was non-compliant, he said he was going into his mom's store, etc., and then when the officer reached for his handcuffs because the suspect was non-compliant, that's when the suspect ran, and officers pursued him on foot,” said Deputy Police Chief Carl Cain.

The man was tasered twice. The cell phone video doesn't capture that part, though. It starts when the suspect is already on the ground, at which point, police say he started cooperating. What you do see is an officer with his knee on the suspect attempting to handcuff him. A second video shows officers walking the man to their car.

“I would say I'm glad they have this video because it actually vindicates the police,” said Cain. “If you see this video, you will see there is no force used on the suspect at the time because the suspect is compliant."

Rasheena Jones, the suspects mother, thinks the police tactics went too far and feels police have been racially profiling the neighborhood where this happened.

"Even if he did go to say ‘Oh hey what's happening, what's going on,’ you don't knee someone in the back, and you don't beat them like that,” Jones said.

Jones is also a community activist, who sent Channel 2 this video.

The report indicates the suspect was worried about his cousin, the man pulled over in the initial traffic stop.

Police admit the suspect was tasered and handcuffed, but they say it's his actions that caused it.

"You have two police cars with their emergency lights activated, a person comes up at a high rate of speed toward those cars, you're going to get the officers attention. You don't know what's going on, especially in the climate we have now with how people are reacting to police,” Cain said.

Police say that's when the suspect got out of the vehicle and came toward them.

“Regardless if that did happen, you don't beat no one,” Jones said.

"I have no problem with the person being concerned about their relative. I have no problem with a person going up to police. Just wait for the right time,” Cain said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after being tasered. Jones said his arms have cuts from when he was forced to the ground.

Niagara Falls are maintaining the officers did nothing wrong, but Jones says she plans on having a rally next week. She also said she has a lawyer.

The victim himself was unable to talk with Channel 2 on Thursday night.

Police say the family is known to police for prior incidents.

(© 2017 WGRZ)