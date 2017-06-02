BUFFALO, NY - The Harbor Development Corporation and the Outer Harbor Management Group will hold a press conference Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. to announce the summer events and activities taking place on Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The events will follow the Outer Harbor's initiative to continue to push people to the harbor with events and attractions. Just in February, the City of Buffalo announced its plan to relocate Buffalo's Italian Festival to the Outer Harbor. The festival has been on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo for the last 29 years.

Sam Hoyt, WNY president of Empire State Development, and Jonathan Dandes, president and general manager of OHMG, will be on hand to make the announcements and field questions.

