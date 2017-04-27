Newest Scans Show Kim Vaillancourt's Tumors Are Not Growing

Kim and Phil Vaillancourt update WGRZ-TV's Melissa Holmes on Kim's health.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY- The Vaillancourt family story has captivated hearts across the country and inspired countless more. Now they've learned Kim is continuing to succeed in her fight again brain cancer.

In December 2016, Kim and Phil Vaillancourt, who had two children of their own, adopted three more children, and days later Kim, who was pregnant, was diagnosed with Stage IV Glioblastoma. She put off treatment to protect the life of her unborn baby.

After Wyatt Eli was born on April 8, 2016, Kim began numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and gamma knife radiation.

Kim just underwent another round of MRI and CT scans and doctors delivered good news- the tumors are not growing or spreading throughout her body.

"I just remember how I was feeling when I first came home (after being diagnosed) and it was awful and I'm starting to feel like a person again. So it's amazing," Kim told WGRZ-TV's Melissa Holmes.

Doctors told Kim in December 2015 that someone with her diagnosis typically does not live longer than 13 months. She has defied the odds.

She's still tired, unsteady and weak, but you won't hear her complain. She just tries to be the best wife and mom she can be, and she says Phil continues to her rock.

"There's so much going on and so much he handles, with taking care of me, and the six kids, going to work, all our appointments," said Kim. "It's pretty non-stop for him. It's pretty impressive and he keeps loving us all through it all."

And when it gets to be too much, the Vaillancourts say their family, friends and the community are there to step in.

"Sometimes we go out and people we don't even know are stopping us to tell us they're praying for us and encouraging us," said Kim.

The Vaillancourt family just celebrated Wyatt's first birthday, which was even more meaningful because Kim was there to see it. Kim is grateful she'll be here to see Wyatt take his first steps, and hopefully many more milestones for all her children.

"God's just been so good to us," Kim says.

From the very beginning Kim and Phil have asked for nothing, except for prayers. They truly believe Kim is alive because the prayers are working.

Prayers and words of encouragement can be sent to Jenna Koch at jennahrkoch@gmail.com or at 431 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

Click here for a link to the Vaillancourt family's Go Fund Me account.

A benefit account called "Vaillancourt Benefit" has also been established at all Northwest Savings Bank branches.

