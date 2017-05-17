Winners announced in NY Craft Beer challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. – Wednesday night held the inaugural Taste New York Craft Beer Challenge where breweries competed to fight for the title of best craft beer in the state.

A total of 5 breweries competed in the challenge, including one Western New York brewery. Brewery Ommegang, Genesee Brewing Company, Prison City Pub and Brewery, Roscoe NY Beer Co., and Southern Tier Brewing Company all competed.

The winners of the challenge, which was compromised by online votes and judge’s blind taste testing votes, are: Brewery Ommegang from Cooperstown and Roscoe NY Beer Co. from Roscoe.

On hand to help judge the challenge was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chef Mario Batali and former Buffalo Bill Thurman Thomas.

There are over 320 breweries in New York State; a total of 42,000 online votes were casted to narrow the competition down to 5 breweries and the final voting was up to the judges.

