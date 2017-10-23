Weinstein Company subpoenaed by NYS AG

ALBANY -- The Weinstein Company was subpoenaed Monday by New York's attorney general as part of an investigation into whether the company violated state civil rights laws.

The subpoena seeks a wide variety of records from the embattled Manhattan-based company as its founder, Harvey Weinstein, has faced dozens of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct accusations from female actresses and employees.

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

"If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know.”

Schneiderman's office is seeking all documents, records and correspondence related to any complaints filed with the company that relate to sexual harassment or other discrimination on the basis of gender or age against any employee.

His office's civil investigation is seeking to find out whether the company, which fired Weinstein after the allegations were made public in recent weeks, may have violated state civil-rights laws or New York City human-rights laws.

The subpoena also seeks all records into how any complaints were handled, including whether any formal investigations was conducted, and what the results of those were.

Also being sought by Schneiderman are any documents that deal with the company's "to hire, promote, cast, select, reject or terminate applicants or employees."

There was no immediate comment from the company about Schneiderman's actions.

