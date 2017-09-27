Village revamps seal of wrestling match with American Indian

The village of Whitesboro in central New York has changed its controversial seal from the one on the left to the one on the right, depicting what it says is an "historical encounter" between its founder and an American Indian. (Photo: Provided)

ALBANY -- A central New York village made tweaks to its controversial seal that showed its founder in a wrestling match with an American Indian.

The two are still wrestling, but the village founder doesn’t appear to have his hands around the Indian’s neck.

In a statement, the village said it worked with an art student to "enhance the graphics of the village seal, while maintaining the depiction of the historical encounter between Whitesboro founder Hugh White and a member of the Oneidas."

The statement continues, "In addition to enhancing the graphics, the updated seal corrected inaccuracies like the design of the headdress worn by the Oneida and making the attire of our founder more period specific."

In 2016, the seal drew national attention when it was mocked by Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

Village residents had a non-binding vote in January 2016 to keep the seal, saying it shows a friendly wrestling match between White and a member of the local Oneida tribe.

The Oneida tribe, though, protested the image, and the village then agreed to consider different designs, putting out the change this week.

White "lived among the Indians as their friend and the Village Seal depicts a friendly wrestling match that helped foster good relations between White and the Indians," the village says on its website.





© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved