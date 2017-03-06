Top 10 consumer scam complaints in 2016

File photo (Photo: hafakot/Thinkstock, hafakot)

ALBANY -- The state Attorney General's Office said internet-related complaints led the type of calls it received to its consumer fraud hotline last year.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released the list Monday, offering tips on how to avoid scams.

“This serves as a reminder: Fraudsters are always looking for ways to line their pockets at the expense of unsuspecting consumers,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

For the 11th year in a row, Internet-related complaints topped the list with 4,605complaints. Second were complaints about automobile sales and repairs.

Fraud complaints can be filed to Attorney General’s Office by submitting a Consumer Bureau Online Complaint Form or calling 1-800-771-7755.

For more details, visit: https://ag.ny.gov/

Here's the top 10 list of complaints:

1) Internet

2) Automobile

3) Consumer-related services

4) Landlord/tenant disputes

5) Utilities

6) Credit cards

7) Retail sales

8) Home repair/construction

9) Mortgage

10) Mail orders

