Teams train for pet rescues during floods

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Animal control officers and rescue volunteers from across the state are in Albany this weekend for a statewide Disaster Response Bootcamp that will train them to rescue pets.



The event is being presented by the state Department of Agriculture and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the course will provide critical animal rescue training to prepare for flooding emergencies.



The workshop includes classroom and hands-on training. On Sunday, participants will practice their skills on Lawson's Lake southwest of Albany in Feura Bush.



The training program was developed by the ASPCA following Hurricane Katrina's devastating floods, when 250,000 dogs and cats were displaced or died.

