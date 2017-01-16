RIT gets $ to continue anti-terror campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A western New York college will receive federal funding to continue a social media campaign to counter terrorist propaganda.
Members of the state's congressional delegation say the Rochester Institute of Technology will receive $149,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue work on a project that was honored last year called "It's Time: ExOut Extremism."
The campaign won first place in June in a challenge hosted by the federal government that sought ways to counter terrorist propaganda online. Among plans for the new funding is creation of a new mobile app targeted at online radicalization.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs