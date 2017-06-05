WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Rally cry: divest fossil fuels from NY retirement fund

WGRZ 10:13 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Local officials from around New York plan to meet Monday at the state capital in Albany to rally against climate change.

They plan to release a letter signed by more than 200 elected officials asking State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to drop the $5 billion that the New York's Common Retirement Fund invests in fossil fuels.

The move comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Democratic governors in Washington and California, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio have denounced Trump's move and pledged to uphold the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories