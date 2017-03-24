Protesters arrested after Guatemalan sisters, kids detained

Photos from scene (Photo: Todd Clausen)

At least two people were arrested early Friday morning following a protest outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Irondequoit.

Several dozen protesters gathered at the Pattonwood Drive station Thursday night after two Guatemalan women and several children were taken into custody following a traffic stop in Geneseo, said Carly Fox of the Worker Justice Center of New York.

Fox said Geneseo police pulled the women over for not having enough child seats in their vehicle. The were several kids in the car ages 12, 4, 2, 2, as well as 6 months and 2 months. All were taken into custody, she said.

"Very young to be locked up," Fox said. "We didn't understand why they were taking those kids into detention if their mom was authorizing that they could go with their pastor who showed up to the scene. They were on their way to church."

She said the women had visited with students earlier in the day from the State University College at Geneseo to learn English when they were pulled over by police shortly before 7 p.m. and then transported to the station in Irondequoit roughly three hours later.

In Irondequoit, a large group of protesters gathered outside the Border Patrol station. They were met by Border Patrol personnel, Irondequoit police and state troopers.

They blocked the main driveway out of the station a few times by sitting in the road.

They chanted, "Let them go. Let them go." They called law enforcement officials Nazis and fascists and questioned why they wanted to be officers. Most of the officers did not respond. Yellow crime scene tape and a few feet separated the two sides for most of the night.

By 2 a.m., one of the women and her 12-year-old were still being detained. When it appeared that police were attempting to transport the two to another facility, the protesters sat in the driveway and began to shout at police.

The crowd became more agitated when it appeared that the two were transported through a driveway at the rear of the station. At least two people ended up being arrested in a brief melee that ensued.

The gathering law enforcement agencies declined a request for comment by the Democrat and Chronicle Friday morning.

"Tonight, those kids are going home without a mom … and they're crying," Fox said, adding that another rally was planned for 5 p.m. outside the Federal Building in downtown Rochester.

