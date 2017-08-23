NYS Fair opens

This year's butter sculpture depicts three state troopers at the fair. The sculpture pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the New York State Police. (Photo: NBC Newschannel)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Fair is buttering up the New York State Police - literally - in the dairy products display.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the 171st edition of the State Fair on Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes. The fair's 13-day run ends on Labor Day.



This year's butter sculpture depicts three state troopers at the fair. The sculpture shows two troopers petting a baby calf and a third with a hand on the shoulder of a young child carrying a glass of milk.



The sculpture pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the New York State Police. It's the creation of husband-and-wife team Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken (kahn'-shoh-HAH'-kehn), Pennsylvania, who have carved every New York State Fair butter sculpture since 2003.

