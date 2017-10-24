NY watchdog group leader arrested on drug charge

Dick Dadey (Photo WGRZ)

ALBANY -- Dick Dadey, the long-time executive director of Citizens Union, was arrested Tuesday on a drug-possession charge.

Dadey, 59, of Brooklyn, has been the good-government group's leader since 2004, making him a regular voice at the state Capitol and across New York in calling for government reform and improved ethics.

He turned himself in and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, which is a misdemeanor.

Police and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office had no other details about the charge or the drugs found. He was given a desk appearance ticket to return to court on Dec. 4.

Dadey earned $217,114 from Citizens Union and other related organizations in 2015, according to the group’s 990 tax filing.

Prior to Citizens Union, Dadey headed the Empire State Pride Agenda, which had been the state's leading gay-rights groups before it disbanded several years ago.

There was no immediate comment from Citizens Union about Dadey, but in September the group said Dadey was taking a leave of absence "for personal reasons."

"The important work of Citizens Union will continue unabated," the group said in a statement at the time.

"In these challenging times at all levels of government, we will continue to hold government accountable, seek to improve our democracy, and speak out when our elected officials fail us."

