NY offers program to address youth gambling

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials worried about gambling by school-age children are offering an educational program that can be used in classrooms.



The Problem Gambling Prevention Toolkit can be used by school districts and includes curriculums, sample policies and examples of ways to talk to students about gambling risks.



A recent survey by the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services found that almost half of the respondents in grades seven through 12 reported gambling at least once in the previous year. About a quarter of them purchased a lottery ticket.



The substance abuse services agency is launching the toolkit program along with the state Education Department. The toolkit also can be used by parent-teacher associations, parents and community groups.

