NY giving $2.2M to cities for vehicle charging stations

Go Ultra Low Kia Soul EV on charge on a London street. Ultra-low emission vehicles such as this can cost as little as 2p per mile to run and some electric cars and vans have a range of up to 700 miles. (Photo: Miles Willis, 2016 Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state will make $2.2 million available to local governments looking to build public charging stations for electric vehicles.



Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced the money on Tuesday. Cities and towns will have to apply for the funding, which will be given out in the form of a rebate.



Local governments can also use the money to purchase or lease electric or hydrogen vehicles for their municipal fleet.



Cuomo says the money is an investment in efforts to make better use of renewable energy while embracing "cutting-edge" technology.

© 2017 Associated Press