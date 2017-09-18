NY coaches encouraged to teach young drivers safety

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: A_teen)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - High school coaches in New York are being encouraged to talk to their athletes about safe driving - and they could win $3,000 cash for their efforts.



The "Coaches Care" contest announced by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is meant to tap into the coaches' influence as role models.



Varsity coaches at participating districts will be given materials to guide discussions about safe driving at team meetings throughout the fall, winter and spring sports seasons. At the end of the season, student athletes will answer survey questions.



Districts that meet the contest requirements will be entered into a drawing for one of three $3,000 cash prizes.



The contest is funded by the Governors Highway Safety Association and Ford's teen driving training program.

