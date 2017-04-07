NY budget deal reached, ending impasse

albany (Photo: wgrz)

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday night he reached a budget agreement with legislative leaders, ending a weeklong impasse.

The deal came after tense days of negotiations, marking the longest delay of getting a budget passed in Cuomo's seven-year tenure.

"We are pleased to announce we have an agreement on the budget," Cuomo said at a hastily called news conference at the Capitol.

The agreement includes allowing upstate to have ride-hailing services, providing a 4.4 percent increase in aid to schools, changing the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, and offering free SUNY tuition for income-eligible students.

The budget includes a slightly larger increase in school aid than Cuomo initially proposed, bringing total support for the state's nearly 700 districts to $25.8 billion, Cuomo said.

The budget also includes $200 million to fight heroin addiction, and $200 million to create a statewide recreational trail.

The agreement ending frustrating talks at the Capitol: The Senate left Wednesday night, angered by the lack of action. The Assembly was staying through at least Friday night.

Some lawmakers took brief trips home to get clean clothes and see their families. Others had to adjust their vacation plans: The Legislature was scheduled to start a two-week break for Passover and Easter.

"It’s been a difficult negotiation on all sides," Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-New City, Rockland County, said. "You have a lot of competing interests here."

Deal reached Some budget bills have been passed, but there's about 10 in total, and a key one remained: the revenue bill, which will have most of the controversial issues. In all, lawmakers will pass a $153 billion spending package that funds everything from community projects to schools to Medicaid. A prompt agreement is important for schools, in particular: Without a deal, schools say they would struggle to put together their own budgets for a public vote May 16. On Monday, the Legislature avoided a government shutdown by passing a budget extender introduced by Cuomo that keeps government running through May 31. Cuomo was grappling with the latest state budget since he took office in 2011. In 2010, a deal wasn't reached until August, narrowly missing the latest budget in state history. Prior to that, New York had a stretch of 20 years without an on-time budget -- held up as a symbol of Albany dysfunction. This year, Cuomo suggested the same urgency doesn't exist. Part of him, he said, would prefer to wait until the end of May so the state has a better sense of potential funding cuts from Washington under President Trump. He announced Friday night a plan for his budget director to work with the Legislature if the federal government make significant cuts to New York, "This is what has given me the greatest security in the budget," Cuomo said of the mechanism to adjust the budget midyear. Details in agreement Lawmakers do not get paid until a deal is reached, and sticking points came up throughout the week. The budget was due March 31. "We're facing the greatest challenges we've faced," Cuomo said. The deal, he said, "I'm proud of it." Earlier Friday, lawmakers did pass portions of the budget that ensure some of their priorities are funded. They approved a five-year, $2.5 billion fund to improve the state's drinking water infrastructure, and on Friday, the Assembly passed a bill that includes $207 million for the Rochester photonics institute and other major SUNY Polytechnic Institute projects. The funding will help ensure SUNY Poly's major economic-development projects -- which are spread across upstate -- will continue, despite federal charges lodged last year against the college's founding president. Alain Kaloyeros, SUNY Poly's former president and CEO, was removed after he and former top Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were arrested. The budget bill passed Friday included $385 million in "pork-barrel" money for pet projects for lawmakers and Cuomo, according to the Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany. The Senate has been considering a return to Albany on Sunday or Monday to finish up. Earlier, lawmakers were close on several issues. Charter-school funding -- which had been set to increase $1,500 per student in June -- would remain flat this year, with future increases linked to funding increases for public school districts. When it comes to juvenile-justice reform, most 16- and 17-year-olds would no longer be tried as adults, except in some violent felony cases. An expert panel would determine whether individual offenders would be under the supervision of the state's prison system or the Office of Children and Family Services.

