NY allots $2.6 million for addiction treatment programs

Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets (Photo: BackyardProduction/thinkstock, Steve Heap 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is expanding its non-traditional addiction treatment support services throughout the state.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that $2.65 million will go toward establishing community coalitions and peer engagement programs in each of the state's 10 economic development regions. The primary goal is to help individuals and families in crisis navigate the treatment system.



The initiative ensures there are at least two peer engagement specialists available in each region. These specialists will be either in recovery from a substance use disorder, have a loved one in recovery, or have lost a loved one to addiction.



Peers familiar with how to access services will be available to meet people in emergency rooms and crisis centers, and provide emotional support as well as insights about the treatment process.

© 2017 Associated Press