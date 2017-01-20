‘Move Over' law expands

(Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- Expansions to New York’s “Move Over” law to protect volunteer firefighters and ambulance are now in effect.

Under the law, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, motorists must slow down and move over a lane when they are approaching a vehicle assisting with a roadside emergency.

The vehicle must be displaying blue or green lights and will need be operated by volunteer firefighters or ambulance workers.

Violators can be hit with a $275 fine and three points on their license.

“Every day, these firefighters and ambulance workers put their well being on the line to help their neighbors and their communities,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“This new law and outreach campaign will offer these brave New Yorkers additional protections that will help ensure they are able to carry out their critically important jobs, while cracking down on avoidable and reckless hazards."

The first “Move Over” enforcement and education campaign was launched in November, following two crashes that took the lives of a tow truck driver and a Thruway Authority employee.

The campaign was a collaborative effort of statewide traffic and safety transportation agencies and resulted in the issuing of 230 tickets within a five-day period for violating the “Move Over” law.

Gannett Albany