Local airbnb hosts head to Albany

BUFFALO, NY-- Local airbnb hosts are on their way to Albany to try to get lawmakers to pass a new bill that would regulate home-sharing in New York.

If you're not familiar with airbnb, it's an alternative to a hotel. It's an online marketplace for people to list and book rentals of private properties on a short-term basis.

Airbnb says New York's rules for short-term rentals are among the toughest in the country. Currently, people who rent out their entire home for less than 30 days could be fined.

Supporters of the current law say its necessary, because some property owners take apartments, that could be homes for local residents, out of circulation.

An economic impact study showed nearly two million New Yorkers used airbnb last year.

