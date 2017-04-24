Judge upholds charges against Sen. Rob Ortt

Senator Rob Ortt was arraigned Thursday on three felony charges of filing a false instrument. (Photo: Jon Campbell, Gannett Albany)

ALBANY - A county judge on Monday upheld the felony charges against state Sen. Robert Ortt, denying the senator's bid to have them tossed.

Albany County Judge Peter Lynch ruled Monday that Ortt's rights weren't violated during the grand-jury process last month, which resulted in felony indictments against the senator and his predecessor, ex-Sen. George Maziarz.

Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County, had argued he wasn't given ample opportunity to address the evidence after he took questions from prosecutors and jurors during a grand-jury proceeding last month.

But Lynch ruled Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office did give him a chance to address the grand jury at the beginning of his appearance -- which Ortt declined to do. "From a strategic view, a defendant may seek an advantage to give a statement following examination, for he would first have the benefit of knowing all of the questions before he gives a statement," Lynch wrote Monday. "A defendant's strategic decisions do not, however, govern grand jury proceedings." Ortt was indicted last month on three felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing. He was accused of padding his salary in his previous job as North Tonawanda mayor by helping hide $21,500 in payments to his wife, Meghan, from the Niagara County Republican Committee. Ortt has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. His Senate district includes all of Niagara and Orleans counties, as well as the towns of Sweden and Ogden in Monroe County.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV