Feds press NY on 'I Love NY' signs

Ricky Flores/The Journal News

ALBANY, NY - ALBANY - Federal highway officials are questioning why Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has yet to submit a plan to resolve an ongoing dispute over the state's "I Love NY" highway signs.

The Federal Highway Administration is still awaiting a proposal from the state Department of Transportation to satisfy the U.S. government's myriad concerns over the 514 highway signs, which Cuomo's administration installed despite a 2013 ruling explicitly prohibiting it from doing so.

That proposal was expected in early April and has yet to be submitted, according to a letter obtained under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

And the federal regulators -- who could use the signs to cut off millions of dollars in highway funding for the state -- aren't pleased.

"With motorist safety in mind, it is with our greatest urging we ask the State to expedite the delivery of their proposal to the FHWA," Peter Osborn, FHWA's New York division administrator, wrote in the May 8 letter to Transportation Commissioner Matthew Driscoll.

Asked about the letter, a spokeswoman for the state DOT would only say the conversations with FHWA are "ongoing."

The federal regulators say the signs are dangerous in part because they contain too much information that isn't of immediate use to the driver.

In his letter to the state DOT, Osborn noted that the state and federal administration agreed to form a working group to figure out how to resolve the regulatory standoff.

When the group last met in February, FHWA expected to receive a proposal to resolve the situation in early April, Osborn wrote.

That didn't happen, according to the letter.

The state DOT has contended the signs are legal.

"During this process there has been feedback between FHWA and DOT, and the conversations are ongoing," DOT spokeswoman Tiffany Portzer said.

Federal law requires states to follow meticulous rules on color, font, spacing, logos and size for signage on federally funded highways. The rules are laid out in a dense document known as the National Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

If a state doesn't follow the rules in the manual, FHWA can strip federal funding.

The potential penalty is significant: Last year, the state received about $1.7 billion in federal highway funding, though a penalty would likely be capped at 10 percent.

Osborn's letter did not specifically threaten to cut off any funding, but made clear the federal government continues to contend the signs are out of compliance.

"As discussed previously, these signs are not in compliance with the National Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD)," Osborn wrote.

The plan the FHWA is seeking from the state would be an "experimental proposal," a process that allows states to experiment with signage that isn't explicitly allowed by the federal manual.

But the FHWA would have to approve such a proposal. Even then, the approval would be temporary with a requirement that the state regularly report on the safety and effectiveness of the signs.

In a statement Wednesday, FHWA spokesman Doug Hecox said the administration "continues to work with NYSDOT to develop a plan to achieve compliance."

"NYSDOT is currently developing an "experimental proposal" for our consideration," he said. "The FHWA will review the proposal upon receipt and work with NYSDOT on next steps."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved