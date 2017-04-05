Cuomo: Final budget deal remains elusive

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Wednesday questioned whether a state budget deal was imminent, saying he and legislative leaders remain at odds over several key points.

The roughly $152 billion state budget was due last Friday, but Cuomo and lawmakers have been unable to settle issues regarding aid for charter schools, affordable housing in New York City and increasing the age of criminality from age 16 to 18.

"Having the right resolution is more important to me than having a resolution," Cuomo said at a hastily called news conference at the Capitol. "And that’s what we’re working toward."

Cuomo offered his first extended comments on budget talks since the sides were negotiating feverishly behind closed doors to meet the April 1 start of the fiscal year. The Democratic governor and lawmakers reached agreement on some issues, such as extending an income-tax rate on millionaires in New York for two years. Yet Cuomo suggested that a final budget vote by the Legislature was not at hand -- even as lawmakers just hours earlier vowed to stay at the Capitol to get it done. Legislators were scheduled Thursday to go on a two-week break, and Cuomo indicated that they may want to leave. But he said if the lawmakers want to stay, he was glad to continue to negotiate. "If they stay, that's great," he told reporters. "I will stay here as long as they stay here." Still, Cuomo expressed comfort in an extended budget delay -- the first of his tenure. He said schools -- who have to take their budgets to voters on May 16 -- should base their spending on his proposed budget, which increased school aid by $1 billion. On Monday, the Legislature passed a short-term budget extender to keep government operating through May 31. Cuomo said waiting until then to finalize the state's spending plan may be a good idea: New York may face significant cuts from the federal government, which will put out its initial budget in mid-May. "I am looking for continued financial flexibility in the budget process," Cuomo said.

