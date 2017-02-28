Cuomo defends ‘I Love NY' signs

Ricky Flores/The Journal News

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday defended the state's "I Love NY" road signs, despite repeated warnings from the federal government that the signs are illegal.

Since 2013, the Federal Highway Administration has been telling the state that the signs -- which now total 514 along state highways -- violate federal laws governing what signage can be placed along federally funded roadways.

But the state has been undeterred, ramping up the signs' placement last summer. They've also added 'Taste NY" stores at rest stops on interstate highways, which also violates federal policy.

Now state and federal officials are trying to negotiate some compromise -- with the federal government warning that aid from Washington could be in jeopardy if a deal isn't reached.

Cuomo said the signs are part of the state's expansive advertising campaign to promote tourism, particularly upstate. The state doles about $55 million a year on the tourism campaign.

"We’ll deal with whatever the federal government is talking about, and we’re having ongoing conversations with them, but it’s been a great, great success for this state," Cuomo told reporters at the Capitol.

Cuomo held the first public cabinet meeting with his top aides in the ornate Red Room for the first time in recent memory.

Cuomo and his staff detailed three initiatives: to back a plan to raise the legal age of marriage to 17 with consent of a judge; to allocate an additional round of aid for high-speed broadband across upstate; and to set a May 23 primary date for two open legislative seats in the New York City area.

State lawmakers earlier this month introduced legislation that would move the legal marriage age to 17, with judicial approval. The current law is age 14, with parental and judicial approval.

"That’s just too young an age to take on that responsibility," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Cuomo's bill would bring the age of consent to marry to 18, yet it would allow for marriage for those aged 17 with parental and judicial approval. The measure would make it a misdemeanor to issue a marriage license to someone under 18 without written consent.

As for the signs, Cuomo was asked during a question and answer session with reporters why the signs are necessary.

The state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority revealed at a budget hearing earlier this month that New York paid about $8.1 million to print and install the signs -- which typically come in groups of five at key interchanges.

Cuomo said the signs allow drivers to better understand what sights are available in the areas in which they are traveling.

The signs, though, promote various state tourism programs, as well as the state's "I Love NY" app.

New York's tourism has improved in recent years: In 2015, the state had 234 million visitors who brought more than $63 billion in direct spending, Cuomo's office said.

"When you look at the return on our investment, it has been extraordinary," Cuomo said. "One of the great economic engines for upstate New York is tourism."

